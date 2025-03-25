UAE – Leading global fintech company XTB has opened a new office at the Dubai World Trade Centre to expand its footprint in the Middle East region, according to a press release.

The new office is complemented by XTB’s latest regulatory achievements, including the new Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) regulations and the renewal of its Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license.

The company anchored its position as a trusted and regulated brokerage for both retail and institutional investors. Meanwhile, the renewal of the DFSA license ensures that XTB continues to serve clients within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

Achraf Drid, Managing Director at XTB MENA, commented: “With our new office in One Central in the Dubai World Trade Centre, we are strategically positioned to enhance our services and support investors in the region like never before.”

XTB investment app offers instant access to more than 6,300 financial instruments, including stocks, ETFs, and CFDs on various asset classes like forex, commodities, and indices.

The platform serves as a financial education hub that provides webinars, courses, and in-depth market insights tailored to investors at all levels.

Source: Mubasher

