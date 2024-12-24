Valu has closed its 13th securitized bond issuance at a value of EGP 519.2 million, registering a cumulative total of over EGP 10.8 billion raised across all securitizations, according to a press release.

The transaction, the third in the EGP 16 billion securitization program, boosts Valu’s position as a leading financial technology powerhouse in the MENA region.

In 2024 alone, the company concluded six securitizations, raising more than EGP 4.9 billion.

This milestone anchors the company’s objectives to adopt financial solutions, fueling its rapid growth and helping to redefine financial accessibility and innovation in the fintech space.

The 13th offering is backed by a receivables portfolio assigned to EFG for securitization, the issuance’s special purpose vehicle (SPV), and is comprised of two tranches:

Tranche A was valued at EGP 321.9 million, with a 6-month bond. It carries a Prime 1 (sf) rating and a fixed interest rate.

Meanwhile, tranche B stood at EGP 197.3 million, holding a 12-month bond, with a Prime 2 (sf) rating and a fixed interest rate.

Shokry Bidair, CFO of Valu, commented: “Surpassing EGP 10.8 billion in securitizations is a testament to Valu’s vision of proactively implementing financial solutions that drive its growth and deliver value to its customers and stakeholders.”

“This remarkable milestone showcases our ability to innovate and scale while maintaining a focus on financial accessibility and inclusion,” Bidair added.

Maie Hamdy, Managing Director – Debt Capital Markets at EFG Hermes, said: “We are proud to deliver yet another successful securitized bond issuance for Valu under its ambitious EGP 16 billion program.”

