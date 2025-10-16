Egypt - Contact Financial Holding has announced a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with e& money, marking a major milestone in Egypt’s fintech sector.

The partnership aims to enhance the consumer finance experience through artificial intelligence and integrated digital solutions that bring Contact’s financing services directly into the My e& and e& money mobile applications.

The agreement was unveiled on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, the world’s largest technology and AI exhibition, setting the stage for a new era of AI-driven financial innovation across Egypt and the wider region.

Through this partnership, e& money users will be able to apply for Contact’s financing programs within seconds, receive instant credit approvals, and access repayment plans of up to 60 months. The integration leverages AI-powered credit-scoring models and advanced data analytics to provide a seamless, end-to-end digital financing journey.

Customers will also have the option to refinance previous purchases and manage their personal finances more conveniently. The move is designed to expand financial inclusion, increase purchasing power, and simplify access to consumer financing across Egypt’s fast-growing digital economy.

John Saad, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, described the collaboration as “a turning point in shaping the future of digital financial services across the region.”

“Our partnership with e& money stands as a gateway to a more connected, inclusive, and data-driven financial ecosystem,” Saad said. “By harnessing AI and advanced analytics, we are enabling broader access to finance and deepening financial inclusion while reinforcing Contact’s leadership in Egypt’s non-banking financial sector.”

Ahmed Yehia, CEO of e& FinTech and Digital Lifestyle — a subsidiary of e& Egypt — said the partnership represents “an unprecedented step toward redefining the digital financing experience in Egypt and the Middle East.”

“For the first time in the region, we are embedding consumer finance directly into digital applications, offering customers a fully seamless experience powered by the latest AI technologies,” Yehia noted.

He added that the collaboration aligns with e& money’s ongoing transformation and its vision to drive an integrated digital economy and greater financial inclusion.

Industry observers see the alliance as the beginning of a long-term collaboration between Contact and e& money, one that could unlock new opportunities and reshape the digital finance landscape across the Middle East.

