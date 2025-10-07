Fintech Forward 2025 (FF25) has secured two globally renowned innovators, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) and Shazam co-founder Dhiraj Mukherjee, as its title speakers.

Their participation underscores the flagship event’s growing role as a global stage, convening leaders who have transformed industries and reshaped how millions engage with technology and financial services worldwide.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the former chief executive of Binance, will bring unique relevance to FF25’s exploration of the future of money. Under his leadership, Binance rapidly grew from its 2017 founding to become the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, serving more than 235 million users across 180 countries.

He will feature in a fireside chat titled: ‘Crypto in transition: legitimacy, trust and the future of modern finance.’

Joining him is Dhiraj Mukherjee, the co-founder of Shazam, the revolutionary app that redefined music discovery. Launched in 2002, Shazam was an early adopter of artificial intelligence at scale, achieving more than two billion downloads before its acquisition by Apple in 2018.

Mr Mukherjee is now a thought leader on responsible innovation; his session will tackle strategically planning for long-term success and achieving durable, sustainable impact.

Taking place tomorrow and Thursday at Exhibition World Bahrain (EWB), FF25 is hosted by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB).

The event leverages the kingdom’s position as a regional financial hub and a gateway to the $2.15 trillion GCC market.

Bahrain is internationally recognised for its agile and forward-looking regulatory framework, pioneering initiatives in areas like open banking, digital assets, and cloud adoption.

Combined with a highly skilled workforce and advanced tech infrastructure, the kingdom has established itself as a prime launchpad for international fintech firms expanding into the Middle East.

By welcoming visionaries such as CZ and Dhiraj Mukherjee, Fintech Forward 2025 reaffirms its status as the Middle East’s leading fintech forum and highlights Bahrain’s role as a catalyst for the future of global finance.