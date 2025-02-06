Qatar - The partnership aims to redefine payroll and HRMS services in the MEA region by delivering integrated, technology-driven solutions tailored to the diverse needs of LuLuFin’s extensive customer base.

Quess Corp’s subsidiary, Alldigi Tech Limited (formerly Allsec Technologies Limited), a leading provider of Payroll and HRMS solutions processing over 1.5mn payslips monthly, has entered into a strategic collaboration with LuLu Financial Holdings, a UAE-based global financial services conglomerate.



This partnership aims to redefine payroll and HRMS services in the MEA region by delivering integrated, technology-driven solutions tailored to the diverse needs of LuLuFin’s extensive customer base.



This collaboration will enable LuLuFin to elevate payroll and HR management for its clients through the integration of Alldigi Tech’s advanced payroll platform and HRMS capabilities.



By simplifying salary calculations, generating accurate disbursement reports, and integrating seamlessly with LuLuFin’s offerings, the solution provides businesses with a comprehensive and hassle-free experience.



And by reducing manual effort, minimizing errors, ensuring compliance with local payroll regulations and streamlining HR processes, it not only saves time but also allows businesses to focus on growth and delivering value to their employees.



Richard Wason, CEO, LuLu Financial Holdings, commented, “Our mission has always been to provide innovative and accessible financial solutions that meet the diverse needs of community. Partnering with Alldigi Tech will enable us to offer a simple, cost-effective solution for payroll management, helping SMEs reduce administrative burden and focus on growth.”



Naozer Dalal, CEO, Alldigi Tech, added: “We are excited about this partnership as it combines our payroll expertise with LuLuFin’s deep understanding of the SME sector. Together, we are creating a solution that not only addresses the growing demand for payroll automation but also helps businesses run more efficiently and enhance employee satisfaction.”



LuLu Financial Holdings and Alldigi Tech have partnered to offer SMEs a simplified payroll processing solution featuring strong customer support and query resolution.



By combining LuLuFin's local expertise with Alldigi Tech's robust system, SMEs can immediately streamline payroll operations, freeing up resources to focus on growth and core business activities.

