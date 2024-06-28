AJMAN - Ajman Bank has entered into a strategic partnership with Magnati, a payment solutions provider, to enhance the digital payment capabilities of its corporate and business banking clients.

Through this collaboration, Ajman Bank will leverage Magnati’s merchant acquiring services to offer secure payment solutions for both online and in-store payments.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said, “Our collaboration with Magnati will enable us to offer our corporate and business banking clients with state-of-the-art technology and innovative payment solutions.”

Ramana Kumar, CEO of Magnati, stated, “Our solution is designed to offer improved experiences and increased efficiency with fast, secure and convenient payment options. With a vast network of partners and state-of-the-art platform, we ensure an efficient connection across the ecosystem.”