ABU DHABI - The ADGM Academy's Research Centre and Fintech Tuesdays signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant milestone in advancing fintech innovation in the UAE and across the MENA region.

This partnership aims to enhance collaboration on knowledge sharing, research, training, and events, solidifying the UAE's position as a leading hub for financial technology.

In line with the MoU, ADGM Academy and Fintech Tuesdays will collaborate on initiatives such as joint research projects, fintech-focused workshops, and thought leadership events. These will provide a platform for industry experts to share insights on emerging trends such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and regulatory technology (RegTech).

Training programmes will result in curated content to support the fintech and digital community in driving upskilling and re-skilling to ensure the development of the local talent base.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to building a strong, innovation-driven fintech ecosystem in the UAE," said Jassim Al Marzooqi, Senior Director, ADGM Academy. "Through this collaboration with Fintech Tuesdays, we aim to provide unparalleled opportunities for knowledge sharing, training, research and development, which will pave the way for the next generation of fintech solutions."

Arjun Vir Singh, Advisory Council Member at Fintech Tuesdays, stated, "We are excited to be part of this strategic alliance with ADGM Academy. Together, we will drive forward fintech innovation in the region by creating meaningful opportunities for startups, investors, and policymakers to collaborate and thrive."