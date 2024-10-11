Fintech Surge, the Middle East and North Africa’s (Mena) largest fintech event, will kick off on October 13 at Dubai Harbour uniting the brightest minds in fintech and banking besides showcasing digital innovation from over 70 countries.

An integral part of Expand North Star, powered by Gitex Global, this year’s edition will welcome leaders from across the fintech ecosystem. With financial inclusion a significant and growing industry trend, Dr Mohamed Farid Saleh, Chairman of the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority, will give a visionary keynote on ‘Regulating Non-Banking Financial Services to Accelerate Financial Inclusion’.

Other notable speakers across the four days include Markos T. Zachariadis, Professor and Chair in Financial Technology (FinTech) & Information Systems at University of Manchester (UK), Azra Ahmed, Group Chief Risk and Compliance at Geidea, and Bo Liu, Staff UX Researcher at Miro (Netherlands).

Evolving collaborations

Meanwhile, MEA Finance Banks and Fintech Forum & Awards in partnership with Fintech Surge, will spotlight the evolving collaborations between banks and fintechs on Day three, exploring the current challenges and how they must adapt for the future of finance. Industry leaders including Anjali Aggarwal, Head of Business GCC, Noon Payments at Noon, Anshu Sharma Raja, Chief Transformation Technology Operations Officer, Africa and Middle East at Standard Chartered, Hasan Kazmi, Head of Digital Partnerships (Fintech) & Ventures at Visa, and others will dive into pressing themes, such as SME inclusion, financial access for low earners and the unbanked, AI’s impact, and sustainability in finance. The forum will conclude with the prestigious Fintech Awards, recognising exceptional contributions to the digital financial landscape.

Leading banks driving innovation in the region – and sponsors for this year’s Fintech Surge – are ADIB and Wio Bank, as well as industry players Codego and Geidea. Ahead of its participation, Prateek Vahie, Chief Commercial Officer at Wio Bank PJSC, comments: “Fintech Surge is a significant event for Wio Bank, providing an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase our latest innovations in digital banking. We’re focused on delivering solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive the financial services sector forward. This event enables us to explore new collaborations and bring forward ideas that align with our vision of shaping the future of banking in the UAE and beyond.”

Simone Binotto Torre, Chief Operating Officer of Codego, also commented: "We are thrilled to be participating in Fintech Surge as platinum sponsor, an event that has become a key platform for driving innovation and collaboration in the fintech space. At Codego, we’re excited to showcase our latest technological advancements aimed at simplifying financial services and enhancing user experiences. This year, we’re focused on Core Banking and White Label solutions, which we believe will reshape the way businesses and consumers interact with digital finance. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders, sharing insights, and exploring new partnerships that will help shape the future of fintech."

Bite-sized talks

Another highlight will be Unplugged Stage by Fintech Tuesdays, hosted by the grassroots community that supports fintech and techfin startups across Mena. The initiative supports the UAE's commitment to pioneering fintech solutions at every level and will see intimate networking and bite-sized talks and panels on pressing industry topics.

This year’s edition also introduces Demo Day, offering a stage for ten fintech scaleups to showcase their groundbreaking solutions. From 11am to 12pm on October 14, companies such as straitPay, DABA FINANCE, ZTLment, Triple-A, and more will demonstrate live prototypes to a global audience of investors and industry leaders, seizing opportunities for expansion in the UAE and GCC.

They will also attend exclusive briefings by government officials and take advantage of a concierge matchmaking programme which will further boost collaboration.

Global participation will be enhanced by the London & Partners Pavilion, alongside country pavilions from Fintech Lithuania, Hong Kong Pavilion by ABCD, and Tokyo Pavilion, connecting key players from across the world with the regional fintech ecosystem.

With over 100 exhibitors, 120 speakers, and more than 1,200 investors, Fintech Surge 2024 is set to deliver an agenda packed with cutting-edge discussions and live demonstrations, setting the stage for the next era of fintech.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).