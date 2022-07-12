UAE - The UAE seeks to produce 30% of its power from clean energy by 2030 and cut its dependency on thermal power, according to GlobalData.

The UAE mainly depends on thermal power to generate most of its electricity, with 92.6% of its total electricity produced from thermal power in 2021.

This announcement was made in GlobalData's latest report 'UAE Power Market Size, Trends, Regulations, Competitive Landscape and Forecast, 2022-2035'.

The report referred that the country is planning to introduce pumped hydro into its power mix, which is expected to begin with the Al Hattawi pumped storage plant set to launch commercial operations in 2026.

In line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, the project will use and store water from the existing Hatta dam to produce electricity during peak demand periods.

The Dubai Clean Energy Strategy targets three-quarters of the UAE’s total power output from clean energy sources by 2050.

The Senior Power Analyst at GlobalData, Attaurrahman Ojindaram Saibasan, said: "Conditions in the UAE are ideal for solar power generation, and the government is assigning large swathes of barren land for solar parks (both photovoltaic [PV] and Concentrated Solar Power [CSP]), which will help satisfy local demand as well as meet export requirements."

Saibasan added: "The UAE aims to generate 50% of its electricity from carbon-free sources, driven mainly by solar PV, by 2050. Abu Dhabi plans to install 5.6 GW of solar PV capacity by 2026 and Dubai aims to source 75% of its electricity generation from renewables by 2050."

