ABU DHABI: George Bou Mitri, President of Honeywell for the Middle East, Türkiye and Central Asia, affirmed that the UAE has become a global centre for innovation and the deployment of smart solutions in the energy sector, noting that the country’s pioneering digital transformation initiatives in energy represent a world-leading model for building a sustainable future driven by advanced technology and artificial intelligence.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2025), Bou Mitri said that the UAE presents a unique example of openness, partnership and synergy between the public and private sectors to develop innovative solutions that make a real global impact in the energy industry.

“The solutions created here in the UAE extend their influence far beyond its borders,” he said, adding that the UAE is leading the shift towards clean energy through major projects that reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency.

Honeywell, he noted, is contributing to this vision through landmark projects such as the Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with ADNOC, which is expected to produce about 9.6 million tonnes annually.

Bou Mitri explained that the global energy sector is witnessing rapid growth, with global energy demand projected to rise by 32 percent by 2050, while electricity demand is expected to increase by more than 75 percent during the same period. This, he said, calls for the development of comprehensive technological solutions that balance rising demand with emission reduction and efficiency improvement.

He pointed out that the UAE is clearly adopting this approach by integrating advanced technologies across the energy ecosystem, expanding the use of LNG, hydrogen and solar energy, and developing sustainable aviation fuel and biofuel to reduce the carbon footprint across transportation sectors.

Bou Mitri noted that digital transformation is a cornerstone of the energy future. He revealed that Honeywell is developing the region’s first fully autonomous control room powered by agent-based artificial intelligence in partnership with Borouge. This will be the first independent control room in the petrochemical industry capable of managing operations without direct human intervention, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

He also highlighted that the UAE has become a key destination for developing technologies related to emissions management and artificial intelligence applications aimed at improving facility performance and workforce productivity through digitalisation. These advancements, he said, are particularly significant as the global energy sector faces a skills gap, with more than 50 percent of its workforce aged over 45.

“Through technology, we can accelerate the training of young talent and transfer accumulated expertise to the next generation, ensuring continuous development and effective operation in the sector,” Bou Mitri said.

He concluded that energy investments across the region are witnessing strong momentum, expected to exceed US$130 billion this year in oil and gas alone, alongside major expansions in clean energy investments such as hydrogen, LNG and carbon capture projects, underscoring the region’s growing role in driving the global energy transition.