UAE - Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), has reported a significant growth of 41.3% in the number of buildings using its environment-friendly district cooling services over the last five years.

Earlier in the year, the company, the world's largest district cooling services provider, reported an increase in the number of buildings using its district cooling services, reaching 1,413 buildings by the end of 2021, representing a YoY growth of 13% compared to the same period of 2020.

During 2021, Empower connected to Dubai's most iconic projects with district cooling services, most notably Marsa Al Arab, One Za’abeel, The Residences Dorchester Collection, Uptown and Wasl1 and many other huge buildings, bringing the company's share of the district cooling market in Dubai to 80%.

Service reach

Commenting, Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Today we announced a substantial growth in the reach of our services, once again demonstrating Empower’s capabilities to grow from strength to strength since its humble beginning with two buildings back in 2004.”

Bin Shafar added: “The significant growth is a testament of Empower’s robust levels of production, operation and distribution through its advanced plants and vast transmission network. We also remain focused on continuously investing in our district cooling infrastructure, and remain well placed to continue catering to growing market demand.”

Among the buildings that are serviced within Empower’s portfolio, the residential sector tops the list of the company's clients with 64%, followed by the commercial sector with 15% and the hospitality sector with 14%. Among hospitality, more than 17% of hotels in Dubai are served by Empower. The healthcare sector represents 3%, while the remaining 4% is distributed among retail, education, entertainment sectors and others.

Projects portfolio

Bin Shafar also pointed out that the continuous growth in its projects portfolio, the diversity of buildings in various sectors that use Empower’s district cooling service, as well as the company’s expertise enable it to strategically help developers and real estate owners accurately determine the required cooling load for their projects and calculate necessary costs, which helps to gain confidence and build a strong future relationship between them.

