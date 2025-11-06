Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. The company reported a total revenue of AED2.586 billion and EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) of AED1.169 billion. During the first nine months of 2025, Empower’s revenue and EBITDA grew by 5.5% and 4.0%, respectively.

The company also reported a pre-tax net profit of AED757 million for the nine months, marking 5.3% growth compared to the same period last year.

Empower attributed its strong financial and profit growth during the first nine months of the year to the substantial increase in demand for its services across Dubai, driven by the surge in demand in the real-estate sector and the increasing number of new development projects in the emirate. This, in turn, contributed to the expansion of Empower’s operations and the broader adoption of its environmentally friendly district cooling solutions.

“The strong financial and operational results achieved in Q3 2025 underscore the resilience of our expansion plans and our success in capitalising on the continued growth of Dubai’s real-estate sector and other vital industries,'' said Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.