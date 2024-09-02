Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has awarded the design contract for its second district cooling plant coming up in Jumeirah Village. The construction of the new plant is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2025.

Empower said the Jumeirah Village project is one of the largest district cooling project of Empower, with plans to establish six next-generation plants to serve the growing community with a total cooling capacity of 256,000 tonnes.

With a production capacity of approximately 37,000 RT, it will cater to a diverse range of properties, including residential buildings, commercial complexes, hotels, and other facilities within the Jumeirah Village development.

According to Empower, the project encompasses two distinct areas: Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) covering 560 hectares and Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT) spanning 242 hectares.

The new plant, the second in the area, will join the existing plant that currently supplies cooling to 114 buildings with a production capacity of 49,000 refrigeration tons (RT).

The upcoming facility will feature cutting-edge cooling technologies designed to optimize energy efficiency and minimize water consumption, it stated.

Jumeirah Village, strategically located in the heart of New Dubai, has become a popular choice for a diverse population. Its proximity to green spaces and a wide range of amenities, including schools, shopping centers, entertainment venues, fitness facilities, and more, make it an ideal location for individuals and families of all sizes.

CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar said: "Jumeirah Village is witnessing a surge in investor interest in developing multi-use buildings. The awarding of this new contract aligns with our strategic plans to address the growing demand for sustainable district cooling services. Empower is well-positioned to meet the future needs of the Jumeirah Village community."

He pointed out that the design of its new plant is meticulously crafted to complement our existing facilities by adhering to the highest global standards and green building specifications. It will be designed to integrate seamlessly with Dubai's modern urban and architectural identity.

"We are committed to improving resource efficiency to reduce the impact of buildings on human health and the environment throughout the buildings' life cycles. This aligns with the UAE’s efforts to transition towards a sustainable green economy, fulfill its national pledges and commitments to confront climate change, and support the ‘Smart Dubai’ initiative, which aims to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world," he added.

