The 6th meeting of the High-Level Consultations Committee on Nuclear Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Government of the UAE was convened in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Kang Insun, Second Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea, and attended by the senior leadership teams of the key nuclear energy stakeholders in the UAE and Korea.

Al Mazrouei affirmed the strength of bilateral relations between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, highlighting that the strategic partnership between the two countries has led to major achievements, most notably the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Programme.

He added that the High-Level Consultations Committee on Nuclear Cooperation has played a pivotal role in deepening cooperation and establishing a strong foundation for further strategic partnerships. Al Mazrouei expressed confidence that both nations will continue working together to realise their shared vision.

“I am confident that we will work more together towards achieving our leadership directions, as well as our joint vision,” Minister Al Mazrouei noted.

The UAE-RoK High-Level Consultations Committee on Nuclear Cooperation consists of three working groups: Cooperation on the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and Overseas Projects; Nuclear Science and Technology R&D and finally Nuclear Safety and Security Regulation.

Each working group has a joint programme of projects to strengthen nuclear cooperation relations, including sharing operating experience, cooperation in overseas nuclear energy projects, research and development, capacity building, and cybersecurity, amongst others.

The meetings of the High-Level Consultations Committee come within the framework of the bilateral agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy, signed between the two countries. The agreement aims to expand and deepen the nuclear partnership to mutual interests in sustainable development and clean energy.