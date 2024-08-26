Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) obtained $4 billion (SAR 15 billion) in international syndicated revolving credit facilities on 25 August 2024, according to a bourse filing.

A number of regional and international lenders participated in the transaction, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), the Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), J.P. Morgan Securities, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).

SEC will use the funding to finance general corporate purposes for three years, including an optional two-year extension.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, SEC recorded an annual surge of 16.56% in net profit to SAR 5.24 billion, compared to SAR 4.49 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).