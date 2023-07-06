Saudi Arabia - Technal, a leading provider of sustainable aluminium windows, doors and façades solutions and a part of Hydro Extruded Solutions, has established its regional headquarters in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

A part of Norway-based Hydro, a global aluminium and energy company, Technal has 32,000 employees in more than 140 locations and 40 countries.

It has been operating in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for more than 44 years offering low carbon footprint aluminium, energy efficient and high-performance solutions for windows, doors, and facades.

The new HQ in Riyadh will enable Technal to provide world-class aluminium windows, doors, and facades for its Saudi based customers, architects, consultants, contractors, and developers.

The launch of the new headquarters was announced at an event recently hosted at the Norwegian embassy in Riyadh which was attended by Thomas Lid Ball, the Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the gathering, Ball said: "We are proud to have Technal in Saudi Arabia contributing to low carbon technologies for the construction sector. I am confident that Technal will contribute to implementing sustainable solutions that support the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Sam Robinson, the Managing Director of Hydro Building Systems (Asia) said: "This is an exciting milestone as we outline our long-term interest to supporting decarbonization through our solutions in Saudi Arabia. By investing in recycled and recyclable products Building developers can lower the embodied carbon by a minimum of 75% and create more end-of-life value for their buildings as well as contributing to a circular economy."

"Our aim is to contribute significantly to the Kingdom´s developments as it progresses towards a more sustainable future in line with Saudi Vision 2030," he stated.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world's largest economy, is building a number of new projects as it focuses on diversifying its economy away from oil. The projects span sectors including real estate, tourism, entertainment, infrastructure and others.

Saudi Arabia’s construction sector remained strong in the first quarter of 2023 and posted a record reading on the back of higher workloads, he stated, citing a new survey by the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

The headline Rics Construction Activity Index for Saudi Arabia in the three months to the end of March recorded a positive 69 net balance reading, up from the +65 recorded in the previous quarter.

"Buildings contribute to 40% of all energy consumption globally. Our solutions focus on reducing the carbon footprint of buildings by offering leading sustainable aluminium windows, doors and facades worldwide," noted Robinson.

"The Saudi market has significant potential with many key construction developments under way including Gigaprojects like NEOM and the Red Sea Development. We are looking forward to growing our business in Saudi and the wider region and to continue supporting major projects that we are already involved in," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).