The leading energy producer in Sharjah, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and RAKGAS have signed the first Gas Storage Service Agreement during Adipec’s energy conferences.

The agreement will allow RAKGAS to utilise SNOC’s Gas Storage Facility to balance gas supply and demand by managing the fluctuation between high and low demand periods. The service will also give operational flexibility and mitigate supply shortages during emergencies.

The agreement will also provide operational flexibility and mitigate supply shortages during emergencies, enhancing planning processes and ensuring maximum utilisation of such available infrastructure within the UAE.

Strategic necessity

Hatem Al Mosa, Chief Executive Officer of SNOC, said: “SNOC has always seen the availability of gas storage infrastructure as a strategic necessity for Sharjah and the UAE to assure an uninterrupted gas supply during seasonal and daily demand changes and to mitigate unexpected changes in gas supply or demand. This gas storage service agreement between SNOC and RAKGAS enhances the utilisation of SNOC gas storage infrastructure and serves to achieve more optimal gas supply management for RAKGAS.”

Chris Wood, Chief Executive Officer of RAKGAS, said: “This agreement marks a significant step towards ensuring the reliability and sustainability of gas supply across Ras Al Khaimah. Collaborating with SNOC allows us to enhance our operational efficiency and make a meaningful contribution to our Emirate’s energy security.

