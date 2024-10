SHARJAH - His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri Decree to change the name of the Petroleum Council in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The Decree stipulated that the name of the Petroleum Council in the Emirate of Sharjah, wherever it appears in the legislation and all administrative, financial, legal and other transactions, shall be replaced by the following name: “Petroleum Department”.