The Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTI Park) and the Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of energy, water, and sustainability, with a vision to foster innovative and sustainable solutions for a prosperous future in Sharjah.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Fareed Mahoud Alameeri, Chief Strategy Officer of SRTIP, and Majid Huraimel Al Shamsi, Director of SEWA General Department of Institutional Support.

The agreement focuses on sharing expertise, advancing applied technological research, and launching awareness initiatives to promote sustainable practices and efficient resource use among the public, with a particular emphasis on smart technology applications.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SRTI Park, commented, "This agreement aligns with our vision to foster technological innovation and provide an ideal environment for advanced research. Our partnership with SEWA reflects our shared commitment to developing efficient and intelligent solutions to address the challenges associated with energy, water, and sustainability."

Al Mahmoudi added, "This strategic partnership marks a significant step in our efforts to establish SRTI Park as a leading innovation hub in the region, further reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a prime destination for sustainable technology investments."

Majid Huraimel Al Shamsi, Director of SEWA General Department of Institutional Support, stated that SEWA's strategy aims to enhance innovation and sustainability across its operational fields. SEWA is committed to collaborating with all relevant entities to encourage the development of new ideas and technologies, support research projects in renewable energy, water conservation, and energy efficiency, and launch environmentally friendly initiatives that use advanced technologies to improve processes and reduce environmental impact.

He emphasised that the agreement signed between the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority and the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park will contribute to exchanging expertise, and resource support, and creating a more sustainable future for the Emirate of Sharjah and the region.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate on projects aimed at enhancing resource efficiency through the adoption of cutting-edge AI technologies, improving infrastructure, and delivering innovative solutions that contribute to environmental objectives.