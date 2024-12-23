Chinese group Shandong Electric Power Construction (Sepco) has announced that it has secured a contract for the construction of a 300MWac photovoltaic power station located in Rabigh, Saudi Arabia.

As per the letter of award, Sepco will be responsible for providing EPS services for the 300 MW solar power project, Rabigh 2.

Early this month, a consortium comprising TotalEnergies and Saudi developer Aljomaih Energy and Water Company had signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for this project.

The scope of the project includes the construction of a 300MWac photovoltaic power station, a supporting 33kV/110kV booster station and a 110kV overhead line.

This project is part of Round 5 of the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) which is supervised by the Ministry of Energy aiming to achieve an optimal energy mix for electricity production by having gas and renewable energy at approximately 50% each by 2030 and reduce dependence on liquid fuels in electricity generation in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The solar plant will be developed, built, owned and operated by the consortium with a connection to the grid planned in 2026.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).