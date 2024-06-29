The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has announced the successful completion and operation of a new strategic electrical interconnection project between the central and southern regions, that passes through the main substations in Al Kharj, Al Aflaj, Wadi Al Dawasir and Bisha.

The project, which embodies the significant support provided to the energy sector by the wise leadership and was supervised by the Ministry of Energy, is an example of efforts exerted to enhance the reliability of the electrical system and ensure energy supplies across the kingdom, said SEC in a statement.

This project aligns with its strategy and the energy system's objectives to achieve sustainability and efficiency in electricity services by building and enhancing electrical interconnection lines among different regions of the kingdom, it stated.

SEC said the strategic project is worth around SAR1 billion ($266 million), with the total length running over 830 km.

The scope of work includes construction of 2,100 aerial towers, the installation of power reactors and electrical transformers with a capacity exceeding 2,000 mega volt amps (MVA), and the installation of a fiber-optic network.

The company ensured the support of localization and local content in the implementation of this project to guarantee a sustainable national supply chain.

The project enables the exchange of electrical energy between the two regions, contributing to increased service reliability, system efficiency, and enhanced capabilities, the company said.

The scheme also facilitates the optimal utilization of electrical energy production resources in the Kingdom, which enhances Saudi Arabia's position as a leading economic power, it added.

