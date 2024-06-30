Schneider Electric, Al Ahly Sabbour, and Gebal for Sustainability Solutions penned a deal to launch sustainable community development projects in Sidi Heneish village in Marsa Matrouh Governorate.

The three parties highlighted a series of projects aimed at enhancing sustainability and community empowerment in Sidi Heneish village in Marsa Matrouh, according to a press release.

These projects include a 140-metre-deep groundwater well to provide clean drinking water, a climate-controlled greenhouse with an annual production capacity of 15 tonnes, in addition to a fertigation unit, all powered by solar energy.

Sebastien Riez, CEO of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, commented: "We are pleased to cooperate with Al Ahly Sabbour, marking our first partnership with a real estate company to deliver sustainable development projects that aim to support local communities and achieving sustainability by maximizing the use of resources, and ensuring access to green energy for all.”

“At Schneider Electric, we believe that cooperation is key to achieving sustainability for everyone, and we are committed to providing innovative technological solutions that contribute to protecting the environment and developing local communities in Egypt,” Riez added.

Ahmed Sabbour, Chairman and Managing Director of Al Ahly Sabbour Developments, said: “At Al Ahly Sabbour, we believe in the importance of contributing to sustainable development for local communities.”

He noted: “This commitment reflects our dedication to Egypt’s vision 2030 and the international effort to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Upon completion, the projects will be delivered to the local organisation of Sidi Heneish to be operated, maintained, and monitored sustainably.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).