Saudi Arabia - Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) has announced that request for proposals has been issued to all the qualified bidders for development of Jazan cluster project.

The project scope includes setting up of 12 SSTPs of varying capacities with a total combined capacity of 74,700 cu m per day along with associated collection networks of approximately 1,348 km. The project is set for commercial operations in Q3 2028.

In the initial stage, SWPC had announced that the Jazan project will see the development of 20 SSTPs of varying capacities with a total combined capacity of 104,500 cu m per day (with sizes ranging from 1,000 cu m/day to 15,000 cu m/day), together with associated collection networks of 1,500 km (with lengths ranging from 7 km to 415 km).

In June last year, TradeArabia had reported that 19 developers, including 10 Saudi groups, had been prequalified for the Jazan SSTP project.

SWPC said the first cluster that is proposed to be procured corresponds to SSTPs and associated Collection Network in Jazan region. It will conduct a competitive process to select a developer or developer consortium for the development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, and implementation of the project.

The list of the bidders (lead and/or technical) for the Jazan project include French water expert Saur Group; Italian EPC major Ercole Marelli Impianti Tecnologici and California-based Merit Technologies; in addition to Chinese heavyweights - Harbour Engineering Company, China Railway Construction Company, CITIC Construction and China State Construction Engineering Corporation; as well as Hong Kong's Bio Treat International; and UAE's Metito Utilities Limited.

The SWPC had indicated in 2021 that a total of 46 companies, including 27 Saudi firms, as part of 38 consortia, had expressed their interests in the project.

The big Saudi players in the race are Ajlan & Bros Energy Company; Tawzea; AlFanar; Al Khorayef Water; Mowah; Al Yamama Company; Al-Jazea; Civil Works Company; Miahona Company and SARH Attaqnia Construction Company.

The Saudi utility developer said the winning bidder, through a project company to be incorporated, would develop the SSTP project on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) model under a 25-year Sewage Treatment and Collection Network Implementation Agreement with SWPC, while for the collection network, it will be on a design, build, finance and transfer (DBFT).

KPMG Al Fozan & Partners is the lead and financial advisor for the project, while Jacobs Engineering Group (CH2M Saudi Limited) is responsible for providing technical advisory services and Amer Al Amr Law Firm the legal advisory services.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).