Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has announced that it had collaborated with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) to launch the world’s first-of-its-kind research project to capture carbon and pollutants at the Rabigh Power Plant.

The project, which is being held under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy, involves testing a new carbon capture technology using freezing techniques to capture carbon and treat other pollutants.

This innovative technology involves the development of a mobile platform capable of capturing up to a quarter of a tonne of carbon dioxide daily, serving as a practical model for widespread application of carbon capture in the power generation sector, it added.

SEC Acting CEO Engineer Khalid bin Salim AlGhamdi stressed that this research project supports Saudi Arabia's carbon capture efforts and reflects the company's ongoing commitment to innovative technological partnerships.

"These partnerships contribute to achieving the Kingdom's environmental initiatives and fostering sustainability in the energy sector," he stated.

He also underscored the significance of collaboration with KAUST in researching, developing and implementing technological solutions that benefit Saudi Arabia's environment and align with the global shift toward clean energy.

This research project, noted AlGhamdi, marks a significant milestone in demonstrating the efficiency of the new carbon capture technology in a sector known for its challenging emission reductions.

The captured carbon achieves up to 99% purity, he said.

According to SEC, the research aims to reduce emissions resulting from fuel combustion, including carbon dioxide, sulphur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter, aligning with its sustainability goals and commitment to achieving net-zero emissions.

This project is consistent with the Saudi Green Initiative goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by implementing circular carbon economy techniques by 2060 or earlier, pending the maturity and availability of necessary technologies, it added.

