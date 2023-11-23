Riyadh -- The National Water Company (NWC) said that it is working on a roadmap that includes investments worth billions in future projects intended to expand water and sanitation services, keep pace with the demand and growth, and achieve the Kingdom's vision.



NWC CEO Nemer Al-Shebl said at the Fifth Arab Water Conference that the NWC investment portfolio for its infrastructure exceeds SAR102 billion, allocated for the implementation of close to 1,300 projects.



He urged interested local and international companies to seize the investment opportunities in the water sector and implement water and environmental treatment projects offered by the company on its website: nwc.com.sa.



NWC, he said, has achieved many accomplishments within the National Water Strategy.