Tabuk, Saudi Arabia - The Board of Directors of "NEOM Green Hydrogen Company" (NGHC) has appointed David Edmondson as CEO of the company, which was recently launched as part of NEOM’s subsidiaries to contribute to the implementation of NEOM's strategic plans that reflect its comprehensiveness and future vision.

NGHC is a joint venture between NEOM, ACWA Power, and Air Products to build the world's largest plant to produce green hydrogen based on renewable energy by 2026, utilizing the green hydrogen produced to fuel electric vehicles in NEOM, so that green hydrogen is among a range of different clean energy solutions that NEOM seeks to adopt.

We look forward to starting with clear steps to achieve a qualitative leap in the global energy market, establishing a circular economy while maintaining sustainability standards and working to achieve an abundance of resources, in balance with nature, to build a sustainable future for the next generations, said the CEO of NEOM and Chairman of the Board of Directors of NGHC Eng. Nazmi Al-Nasr, adding that the appointment of David Edmondson to lead the constitutional phase of the company to build the world’s largest plant for the production of green hydrogen, is designed to produce 1.2 million tons of hydrogen annually.