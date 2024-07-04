Saudi Arabia - The Water Technologies Innovation Institute and Research Advancement (WTIIRA), has started using advanced technology to maximise the use of cement plant by-products (fly ash) and desalination wastewater. WTIIRA is the research arm of the Saudi Water Authority (SWA).

The goal is to produce high-purity (vaterite) calcium carbonate at 97% purity, a Saudi Press Agency (SPA) report said. The project, the first of its kind in the world, contributes to environmental preservation, promotes the circular economy concept, and aligns with the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative by reducing carbon emissions.

The calcium carbonate extraction project is a key element of the "zero brine return" technology, which is part of SWA's strategy to maximise the use of brine wastewater in the production systems of the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), SWA's operational arm.

Brine wastewater

The process involves integrating the harmful by-products of cement factories with brine wastewater, leading to environmental innovation and the development of technologies that support a sustainable economy.

The project is the result of a research partnership between the SWA's WTIIRA, the South Korean Taekyung Group, and Korea National University. The partnership involved close cooperation in engineering design, research, and feasibility studies. The pilot unit was manufactured in South Korea in 2023 and underwent intensive operational tests for six months, confirming its optimal performance.

SWA aims to add up to SR1.5 billion ($400 million) annually to the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030 through the extraction of precious metals and salts from brine wastewater and the production of high-quality desalinated water suitable for drinking. It also involves extracting high-purity bromine, sodium chloride, potassium, magnesium and calcium sulphate at different stages. These products are used in the oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, construction, food and chemical industries.

