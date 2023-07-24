Riyadh - Waja Company, a multi-sector Saudi Joint-stock company, has signed a restoration and furnishing contract with Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company, according to a bourse statement.

The deal value stands at SAR 21.27 million, holding an eight-month duration period from the signing date, 17 July 2023.

Under the contract, Waja shall provide rehabilitation and furnishing works for Alkhorayef Water’s headquarters.

Meanwhile, the project is predicted to increase Waja’s revenues.

It is worth noting that Waja reached an agreement with the Saudi government last month to do rehabilitation works for the Ministry of Energy for SAR 76.11 million.

On the other hand, Alkhorayef recently signed a SAR 28.97 million deal with National Water Company (NWC) to carry out water projects in Hafar Al Batin for 36 months.

