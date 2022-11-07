Saudi Arabia - Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has signed agreements with top local and international companies to help boost co-operation in conserving return water (the portion of water diverted from a water supply which finds its way back into a watercourse) as well as reverse osmosis projects.

Return waters are those flowing from the areas of irrigation systems such as wastewaters, surface runoffs as well as drainage waters and subsurface waters.

These are returned in an orderly manner from the economic sector of the water cycle to the natural sector (ocean, lakes, lithogenous) by means of technical structures and facilities.

The agreements aim to achieve an additional value in the domestic product amounting to SR1.5 billion ($400 million) annually in 2030, said senior officials at the signing ceremony held yesterday (November 5).under the patronage of Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadhli

Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Engineer Osama Al Zamil, and Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Engineer Mansour Al Mushaiti, were also present at the event along with SWCC Governor Engineer Abdullah bin Ibrahim Al Abdul Karim and Local Content And Government Procurement Authority CEO Abdulrahman Al Samari.

