RIYADH — The Energy Ministry, in collaboration with the King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language (KSGAAL), launched the Energy Terminology Dictionary on Thursday.



The dictionary includes over 1,500 terms in eight energy fields in both Arabic and English. These fields encompass gas and petrol, atomic and nuclear energy, sustainability, electricity, renewable energy, common units of measurement, names of entities and initiatives in the energy sector, and common abbreviations.



The dictionary serves as a reliable resource for researchers and industry professionals, aiming to standardize the use of energy-related terms and showcase the richness of the Arabic language.



It was created by Saudi experts in the energy sector and reviewed and approved by a specialized linguistic team from KSGAAL. The Energy Ministry and KSGAAL will continue to update the dictionary to reflect the latest developments in the industry.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).