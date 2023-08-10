Saudi Arabia - Sungrow, a leading global inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, has been signed up by Indian construction and engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for a major PV plant project in Saudi Arabia.

As per the deal, Sungrow will supply inverter skid solutions for a 2.2 GWac PV plant, the largest single-site utility-scale PV Plant in the Middle East, the being developed as part of NEOM Green Hydrogen Project on the kingdom's north west.

L&T is the EPC solution provider for the renewable energy and associated evacuation infrastructure for this mega project.

Sungrow said it is well engaged in the NEOM Green Hydrogen project. Earlier, a few quarters back, the company had signed the contract with L&T to supply 400 MWh energy storage systems comprising a DC capacity of 536MW/600MWh for the project.

Sungrow's 1+X Modular Inverter solution for the 2.2 GWac PV plant is another remarkable supply achievement for the company in this project.

The solution is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters, featuring a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combing eight units together, bringing a more flexible design for different blocks sizes and making the on-site operation and maintenance easier.

Each module is designed with an independent MPPT, further improving the power generation capacity of the power plant. Tailored for this gigawatt project, the medium-voltage station integrated 1+X Modular Inverter of 8.8 MW capacity is offered.

The plant, being set up by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC), will produce carbon-free hydrogen using solely renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power and with its output likely to hit 600 tonnes of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026.

This project marks a significant milestone in advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's 2030 Vision for a clean and sustainable energy future, it added.

As a result of the optimal IP65 high protection capability, the solution is resilient to sandy, dry, and windy conditions. Due to the smart forced air-cooling technology, the inverter solution can work stably in extremely high temperatures.

More importantly, the 1+X Modular Inverter is also equipped with intelligent string-level diagnosis to improve the power yield and real-time parallel arc detection to protect system safety further. Therefore, these advantages help lower the overall operational cost.

T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T, said: "We are proud to be associated with this prestigious project as the EPC solution provider for the renewable energy and associated evacuation infrastructure for this project."

"Our success in the renewable space in Saudi is the outcome of the support from our partners. We are very glad to partner with Sungrow on a project of such magnitude," he stated.

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow, said: "We are thrilled to partner with L&T to bring our products to the landmark NEOM Green Hydrogen project. We signed the agreement to supply the battery energy storage solution a few months ago."

"Now we've agreed to supply our PV inverter solutions to the project. Sungrow will continue to follow our mission of 'Clean power for all' and is preparing for the major challenges and opportunities towards the carbon neutrality of Saudi Arabia," he added.

