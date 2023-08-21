Riyadh – The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) has contributed $20 million for the construction of the new Mangoky Bridge in Madagascar, according to a press release.

The bridge, which aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), will be funded through a collaboration of entities that seek to drive sustainable development across the world.

In addition to boosting the nation's infrastructure, the contribution will help to reinforce economic growth and enhance the lives of people in southwestern Madagascar.

The bridge will link the Atsimo-Andrefana and Menabe regions, which are the country's key agricultural and tourism assets. In this regard, it will reduce travel time and improve transportation links between these two regions.

President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, indicated: “This is a major milestone in our efforts to improve the infrastructure of Madagascar, and we must continue to work hand in hand with development partners in order to build a prosperous future in every region of our country."

Colonel Andrianatrehina Ndriamihaja Livah, Madagascar’s Minister of Public Work, commented: “Today marks the launch of the construction of the bridge over the Mangoky River, a component of the Road Infrastructure Development project. It is the longest bridge in Madagascar, measuring over 800 metres.”

Mohammed Alshammari, the SFD General Manager for Africa Operations, said: “The bridge will help to improve transportation links between two key regions in Madagascar, generate socio-economic growth, and boost key sectors such as tourism.”

It is worth highlighting that SFD has financed six development projects in Madagascar over the past 40 years at an aggregated value of $69 million.

