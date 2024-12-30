Saudi-based Acwa Power has announced that its key project in Uzbekistan - Sirdarya CCGT Independent Power Project (IPP) - has been granted the commercial operation certificate.

With this move, the 1,500MW plant located at Shirin City in the Sirdarya region, is now in full operation, said Acwa Power in its bourse filing.

A regional utility powerhouse, Acwa Power, is involved in the development, investment, co-ownership and operation of a portfolio of power generation, renewable energy and desalinated water production plants.

For the Sirdaya CCGT IPP project, it has a 51% stake.

Acwa Power said it expects the financial impact to be reflected in 2025.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).