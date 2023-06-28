Riyadh – Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) and TotalEnergies recently awarded contracts for the Amiral complex, which is a $11 billion future world-scale petrochemicals facility expansion at the listed firm’s unit Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) refinery in Saudi Arabia.

The expansion will likely attract over $4 billion in additional investment in a variety of industrial sectors such as carbon fibers, lubes, drilling fluids, detergents, food additives, automotive parts, and tires.

Furthermore Amiral complex would create nearly 7,000 local direct and indirect jobs, according to a press release.

The award of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts for main process units and associated utilities is considered the start of construction work on the joint petrochemical expansion, which comes after the final investment decision that was announced in December 2022.

The new complex is integrated with the existing SATORP refinery in Jubail with an objective to house one of the largest mixed-load steam crackers in the Gulf area. It will be offering a capacity to produce 1,650 kilotonnes per annum (kta) of ethylene and other industrial gases.

Aramco President and CEO, Amin Nasser, said: “As part of Aramco’s growth strategy, the project is anticipated to contribute to value-addition opportunities in the Kingdom’s downstream ecosystem, and we thank the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Investment for their tremendous support via the Shareek program to make this multi-billion-dollar project a reality.”

EPC Contracts Awarded to Several Parties

Aramco noted that the EPC deals were awarded to Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd for a mixed feed cracker and utilities, with a nameplate capacity of 1,650 kta of ethylene and related industrial gases, and utilities, flares and interconnecting systems that support main packages within the facilities.

Maire Tecnimont also won the contracts for two polyethylene units using Advanced Dual Loop technology, with a nameplate capacity of 500 kta each, and the derivative units.

The remaining parties were as follows:

Sinopec Engineering (Group) Saudi Company Ltd for Tank Farm and SATORP integration.

Gulf Consolidated Contractors Company for the transfer pipelines.

Mohammed Ali Al Suwailem Trading and Contracting Company for industrial support facilities.

Mofarreh Marzouq Al Harbi and Partners Co. Ltd for site preparation.

Mobarak Al Salomi and Partners for Cont. Company for temporary construction facilities.

Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné, noted: “This landmark opens a new page in our shared history with Aramco, which we are delighted to be associated with once again.”

Pouyanné added: “This expansion project reinforces the exemplary relationship that our two companies have enjoyed for several decades in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

In 2022, SATORP turned profitable at SAR 9.03 billion versus net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 907.88 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Aramco generated net profits of SAR 119.54 billion, down from SAR 148.03 billion in Q1-22.

