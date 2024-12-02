Saudi Arabia's National Water Company has announced plans to implement water and sanitation projects worth SAR11.6 billion ($3.2 billion) across the kingdom covering key regions such as Aseer, Qassim and Al Baha as part of the government's utility infrastructure development plan.

The foundation stones for all these projects were laid in the presence of Engineer Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al Fadhli, the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

In the Aseer region, NWC will be developing a total of 87 water and sanitation projects at an investment of over SAR5 billion, stated Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Emir of the Aseer Region.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stones for 73 environmental, water and agricultural projects in the Aseer region that cost more than SAR3.5 billion.

These efforts are aimed at achieving environmental and water sustainability in line with the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, he added.

NWC has already implemented six projects to improve the drinking water supply system and increase operational efficiency. These projects included the extension of water transmission lines and networks of different diameters with a total length of more than 302km, the development and replacement of existing pumps, and the implementation of pressure and flow control valve rooms in daily distribution reservoirs in several districts of Abha City, governorates and villages in the region, at a cost of more than SAR134 million.

Al Fadhli said National Water Company had strengthened its water transmission and distribution system in the region by implementing a major project - linking the 19-km-long line from Tarjis Dam treatment plant to Namas Governorate.

The scope of work includes construction of two reservoirs with a total capacity of 11,000 cu m, a pumping station with a total capacity of 25,000 cu m per day, and a distribution station at a total cost of more than SAR79.3 million. In addition, water sources in Khamis Mushait and Uhud Rafidah governorates were developed through the implementation of a project to complete the water treatment plant at Wadi Tandaha Dam with a production capacity of (16,800) cu m per day.

In Qassim region, NWC will be implementing 66 water and environment projects worth more than SAR4.2 billion.

Emir of Qassim Region Prince Dr Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz inaugurated 21 water and sanitation projects at a cost of more than SAR2.2 billion in the presence of Minister Al Fadhli.

"We are proud of the development projects launched today in the Qassim region in the fields of water, environment, and agriculture, which will contribute to improving the quality of life, enhancing food security, and providing sustainable water solutions that serve the region and meet the goals of Vision 2030," he added.

Al Fadhli said National Water Company has implemented 10 water projects at a cost of more than SAR933.5 million to boost the drinking water distribution system and manage demand in the Qassim region.

These projects included the construction of water transmission lines, main lines and networks of various diameters with a total length of over 579km, the construction of 7 operational reservoirs with various storage capacities totaling 109,000 cu m and several pumping stations with a total capacity of more than 294,000 cu m per day.

Minister Al Fadhli pointed out that in order to support environmental sustainability, eliminate environmental damage and increase the coverage of environmental services, the National Water Company has implemented 10 environmental projects, including the construction of transmission lines and sewerage networks of various diameters and lengths of more than 355.2 kilometers in various locations in the Qassim region.

"The company also constructed two wastewater treatment plants with a total capacity of more than 11,200 cubic meters per day and lift stations with a total capacity of 128,700 cubic meters per day at a total cost of more than SAR1.2 billion," he added.

In the Al Baha Region, NWC is developing 17 key projects at a total cost of more than SAR1.7 billion including 10 projects in the water sector at more than SAR1.6 billion in addition to 6 projects in the agriculture sector at a cost of more than SAR100 million and one project in the environment sector at more than SAR509,000.

Emir of Al Baha Region Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz laid the foundation stone for 17 projects of the environmental, water, and agricultural system in the region, at a cost of more than SAR1.7 billion.

Of these 10 are linked to the water sector, including 7 projects for the NWC to implement water and sewage networks in the region, at a cost of more than SAR294 million in addition to two projects for the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), at a cost of more than SAR1.3 billion to enhance water security and meet the growing demand for desalinated water in the region.

Speaking at the launch, Al Fadhli said: "These projects included 17 for the supply of water and sewage services in the region, implemented by NWC at a cost of more than SAR674 million. Also an environmental project for the National Center for Vegetation Development and Desertification Control (NCVC) is being set up at a cost of more than SAR7.3 million."

The scope of work for NWC includes setting up of two drinking water purification plants in Makhwah and Qalwa governorates, and the construction of two reservoirs with a capacity of 75,000 cu m for each reservoir in Baljarshi and Qalwa governorates, he added.

