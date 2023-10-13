Saudi Arabia - The establishment of the Global Water Organisation (GWO) in Riyadh is an embodiment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's awareness of the vital role of water in ensuring the future of humanity, achieving the sustainable development goals, and reducing the risks associated with fresh water supplies in the world.

The GWO initiative was announced by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulazis Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The announcement received great resonance in the scientific and academic communities, as many distinguished experts and scholars expressed their support for the Saudi initiative, which is expected to develop and integrate the efforts of countries and organisations to address water challenges in a comprehensive manner.

It will also help in devoting the exchange of experiences to enhance technological experiments, innovation, research and development, and contribute in enabling priority projects and facilitating their financing.

Commenting on the recent Saudi initiative, Dr Stefan Uhlenbrook, Director of Hydrology, Water and Cryosphere at the World Meteorological Organisation in Geneva, Switzerland said: “Amidst a backdrop of rapidly shifting global dynamics and the profound impact of climate change on the hydrological cycle, there is an urgent need to delve deeper into comprehending hydrological processes at various scales. This is fundamental to manage our precious water resources sustainably. I commend the visionary initiative put forth by His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to establish a Global Water Organisation. This will be critical to secure equitable access to clean, sustainable water resources for all. The organisation's core mission should revolve around bolstering observational and modelling systems, enabling us to better understand the ever-evolving state of our water resources. By factoring in the complex interplay of societal and environmental changes, these systems will empower us to make informed predictions about the future of our water resources in a changing climate.”

Professor Matthew McCabe, Director of King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Climate and Livability Initiative, winner of Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water said: “Water has been a driver of human progress, and is a key determinant of national prosperity. It can promote peace, or incite conflict, deliver economic growth, or decline. Yet there is great water inequality around the world, particularly with respect to the provision of safe and sustainable water supplies. The Global Water Organisation being championed by the Crown Prince will bring a much-needed focus and attention to some of the most important water related challenges facing the world today. By fostering technological innovation, knowledge sharing, and information exchange, this initiative will help to deliver a more water secure future for all.”

Professor Menachem Elimelech, Sterling Professor of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, Yale University, winner of Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Prise for Water and member of National Academy of Engineering in US said: “Access to water that is safe to drink and waterways that are free from pollution and disease is a fundamental human right. Yet, too many nations around the world suffer from water inequality, affecting not just economic prosperity, but basic human health and livelihoods. Science and technology have driven incredible innovations in water treatment and distribution, but there is still much to be done to make this accessible to all. The Global Water Organisation can help bridge this gap, bringing global focus to an issue that affects the future of humanity.”

Dennis Lettenmaier, Professor in University of California, Los Angeles “UCLA” and member of National Academy of Engineering in US said: “Despite the central role it plays across all sectors of modern society, the water security of many nations around the world is under threat from increasing pollution, unsustainable extraction, mismanagement, and of course the evolving impacts of global climate change. This is all the more so in Saudi Arabia, most of which is arid. These impacts are affecting both rich and poor nations alike, so a global response is required. The Crown Prince’s Global Water Organisation will provide a mechanism for the country to play a leading role in providing such a coordinated response.”

Dr Kevin Trenbeth, Scholar in National Center for Atmospheric Research in US said: "Water is essential for life. However, too much brings natural hazards such as floods, while too little leads inevitably to drought. Such extremes are likely to increase as a consequence of climate change in the coming decades. The challenges imposed by a changing climate, in combination with human over-exploitation of water resources, will place incredible stress on the safety and security of our water systems and infrastructure. The Global Water Organisation can be a driver to help solve these global problems, creating the knowledge and tools required to better manage water and make water resources more sustainable and available: particularly to those in greatest need."

Professor Howard Wheater, Global Institute for Water Security, University of Saskatchewan, Canada said: “At a time of unprecedented devastation from flood and drought, when it is clear that the world’s water systems are under unprecedented pressures from population growth and climate change, the announcement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia of the creation of the Global Water Organisation is a rare piece of good news. Building on the Kingdom’s international visibility as a leader in water technology, and the prestigious Prince Sultan bin Abdulazis International Prise for Water, I hope and expect that the Global Water Organisation will play a key global role, providing the vision and resources to galvanise the international community to address some of the most challenging issues of the 21st century.”

Through its geopolitical, economic, and political influence, and as a world leader in water desalination, Saudi Arabia is in an ideal position to host the organisation and, in collaboration with member countries, can lead relevant efforts and contribute to the realisation of the sustainable development goals related to water security.

