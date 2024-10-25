Saudi Arabia - SWPC has announced that a consortium led by Saudi utility developer Acwa Power with key partners Haji Abdullah Alireza & Partners Co. and AlKifah holding has emerged as the preferred bidder for Ras Mohaisen Independent Water Plant, while Spanish infrastructure major Acciona is the reserve bidder.

A key desalination plant with a 300,000 cu m/day production capacity, Ras Mohaisen IWP will be located 300 km south of Makkah on the Red Sea coast in the kingdom's Western Province.

It will also feature storage tanks with a capacity of 600,000 cu m (equivalent to two operating days) and an electrical substation.

Power supply for the project will be facilitated from Saudi Electricity Company’s high voltage network

The scope of work for the winning bidder includes development, financing, procurement, implementation, operation and maintenance of the project.

SWPC will also sign a deal with bidder to purchase the output and entire capacity of the project, under a Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) for a period of 25 years.

SWPC’s obligations under the WPA will be supported by a credit support agreement from the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The commercial operation date for the project is likely to be in Q2 2028.

