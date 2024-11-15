Qatar - Samsung E&A, a total solutions provider for the global energy industry, announced it has signed a $215 million contract with Ras Laffan Petrochemicals (RLP) of Qatar for the Qatar RLP Ethylene Storage Plant.

Samsung E&A plans to execute this project as a joint venture with CTCI of Taiwan. The total contract amount of the project is about $418 million, with Samsung E&A's share being about $215 million, and the contract period is estimated to be 34 months. The client, Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, is a joint venture between Qatar Energy, Qatar's state-run energy company, and a subsidiary of Chevron Phillips Chemical Company.

EPC of key equipment

The project’s scope of work is to build ethylene storage facilities and utility infrastructure (U&O) at an industrial complex in Ras Laffan, 80 kms north of Doha, Qatar's capital. It is located within the same complex as the RLP ethylene project awarded to Samsung E&A in 2023 and is currently under execution. Its purpose is to store ethylene during the plant's maintenance and repair periods, ensuring availability in case of an emergency. Samsung E&A is responsible for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of key equipment, including 30,000 metric tonne storage tanks, compressors, and pumps.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung E&A, said, “As we have secured a linked order with Ras Laffan Petrochemicals, we will successfully carry out the project based on our performance experience and innovation strategy and strengthen our position in the Qatari market.”

