Sabic, a global diversified chemicals company, today announced the official launch of its new $170 (S$220) million ULTEMresin manufacturing facility in Singapore, marking the company's first advanced specialty chemical manufacturing facility in the region producing the high-performance thermoplastic, ULTEM resin.

The new facility is a strategic move to support Sabic's goal of increasing global ULTEM specialty resin production by more than 50%, responding to the growing demand from high-tech and manufacturing industries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan and China.

The facility opening was officiated by Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), Khalid Al-Dabbagh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sabic, Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, Sabic Chief Executive Officer, and Omar Al-Harthi, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Singapore.

Supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), the new Singapore facility reinforces Sabic's commitment to localize a reliable supply of high performance materials that support complex and demanding supply chain requirements.

Low Ling, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said, "The opening of Sabic's new facility underscores Singapore's role as a leading hub in the Energy & Chemicals sector, and positions us to meet the rapidly evolving demands of high-tech industries across Asia."

Al-Fageeh, said, "We're excited to leverage Sabic's advanced manufacturing capabilities to produce one of the world's most advanced plastics in Singapore. The ULTEM resin facility reflects our long-term commitment to the region's high-tech economies and advanced manufacturing sectors, supporting the growth of advanced applications. Singapore's widely networked trade agreements also provides us with competitive access to markets in the region."

Lim Len, Executive Vice President, Singapore Economic Development Board said, "The opening of Sabic's new ULTEM plant reflects its confidence in Singapore as a hub to capture the growing demand for high-performance specialty chemicals in Asia. We look forward to how the new plant's advanced manufacturing capabilities will boost our chemicals sector to meet customers' needs in growth areas such as mobility and electronics. We continue to welcome like-minded partners like Sabic to invest in our talent and capabilities here in Singapore, to create cutting edge material solutions for the world."

