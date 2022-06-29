Riyadh: Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Riyadh region, will inaugurate tomorrow 93 projects for environment, water and agriculture system in the region, at a cost of more than SR 8.5 billion.

The projects will support water and environmental sustainability and raise the operational efficiency of waterway transportation and distribution.

These projects to be implemented by Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), the National Water Company, the Undersecretary for Water, and the National Center for Vegetation Cover and Combating Desertification.