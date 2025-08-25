Doha: Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) signed a loan agreement worth QR182 million with the Ministry of Finance of Tajikistan to support the Rogun Hydropower Plant Project, aimed at strengthening the country's energy infrastructure and driving sustainable economic growth.

In a statement on Sunday, QFFD said the agreement was signed during an official visit by a delegation led by Director-General, Fahad bin Hamad Al Sulaiti, in the presence of senior Tajik officials.

The delegation also undertook a tour of the Rogun Hydropower Plant site to assess the implementation stages, reflecting QFFD’s continued dedication to supporting the successful achievement of the project’s developmental goals.

This initiative reflects QFFD's strategic focus on energy as a key driver of sustainable development, fostering economic resilience and supporting long-term growth and prosperity in Tajikistan.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

