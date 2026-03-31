Golden Pass LNG, a joint venture between QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil, has marked a milestone towards full operations of its LNG production and export facilities by achieving first LNG production from the first of 3 LNG trains comprising the 18 million tonnes per annum project.

First LNG sets the stage for Golden Pass LNG to deliver its first cargo from its facilities located in Sabine Pass, Texas, by achieving sustained liquefaction operations, and meeting its commercial and strategic objectives.

Saad Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “First LNG is of a particular importance for one of the largest single investment decisions in US LNG history. The operational phase and market entry of Golden Pass LNG will come at an important time when global energy security ranks very high on energy agendas worldwide. We look forward to the safe and successful start of export operations.”

Minister Al-Kaabi said: “Golden Pass LNG is part of a wider QatarEnergy strategy for international investments that we have been planning over the past decade. It also represents a significant part of the plans announced by QatarEnergy in 2018 to invest 20 billion dollars in the US energy sector. We are now seeing the first fruits of this far-sighted strategy with the start of Golden Pass LNG, which will play an important role in supporting global energy security and a fair and balanced access to cleaner energy.”

Concluding his remarks, the Minister said: “I would like to thank the US regulators for their effective cooperation, which has helped lead to this moment. I also would like to thank our strategic partner, ExxonMobil, with whom we continue to work closely to implement this and other projects around the world. Finally, I would like to voice gratitude to the management and all employees at Golden Pass LNG as well as the teams at QatarEnergy and ExxonMobil for their dedication and commitment, which are key to helping deliver on our energy commitment.”

Golden Pass LNG is a partnership between QatarEnergy (70 per cent) and ExxonMobil (30 per cent).

The two companies had announced their final investment decision of more than $10 billion for developing the Golden Pass LNG export project in February 2019.

Global LNG exports from the project are expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

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