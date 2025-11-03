QatarEnergy has awarded Samsung C&T Corporation the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project to serve QatarEnergy’s existing LNG production facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

The new project will capture and sequester up to 4.1 million tonnes of CO₂ per annum, making it one of the world’s largest of its kind and placing Qatar at the forefront of global large-scale carbon capture deployment, reinforcing its leadership role in providing responsible and sustainable energy.

Saad Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, welcomed the award as an important step and said: “This milestone project builds upon our growing carbon capture and sequestration capabilities, which reinforce our position as a reliable provider of affordable lower-carbon energy. All our LNG expansion projects will deploy CCS technologies, with an aim to capture over 11 MTPA of CO2 by 2035.”

Minister Al-Kaabi added: “By implementing important environmental aspects of QatarEnergy’s sustainability strategy, our CCS projects will enable a significant reduction in Green House Gas emissions and will greatly support Qatar’s National Climate Change Action Plan. To achieve this, we are pleased to partner with Samsung C&T Corporation, and we look forward to the successful execution of this world-scale project.”

QatarEnergy launched its first CCS project in 2019 with a capacity of 2.2 MTPA.

Two other ongoing CCS projects will serve the North Field East and North Field South expansion projects, capturing and storing 2.1 MTPA and 1.2 MTPA of CO2 respectively. -OGN/TradeArabia News Service