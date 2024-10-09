Qatar Electricity and Water Company, in co-operation with Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa), is studying the development of a project to build, own and operate peak power units with a production capacity of 500MW in the Ras Abu Fontas area in order to meet the needs of the State of Qatar for electricity.

Work is currently underway to evaluate the technical and commercial offers to select the main contractor for the project, and a comprehensive offer will be submitted to Kahramaa in the coming period, according to a statement.

Qatar Electricity & Water Company is the main supplier of electricity and desalinated water in Qatar with a market share of 55% of electricity and 73% of the water.

