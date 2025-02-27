DOHA: Under the patronage and presence of Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa) and Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC) signed a Power Purchase Agreement from peak electricity generation units in Ras Abu Fontas Plant.

The agreement was signed by Eng Abdulla bin Ali Al Theyab, President of Kahramaa, and Eng Mohammed Nasser Al Hajri, Managing Director and CEO of QEWC.

The Power Purchase project, which has previously been awarded to QEWC, represents a strategic step towards enhancing the stability and reliability of the national electricity grid, as well as supporting efforts to expand the use of solar energy within the country's energy mix.

The total contractual capacity for the units is 511 megawatts, with a total cost of approximately QR1.6 billion. The project is scheduled to start in Ras Abu Fontas in January 2027.

Commenting on the agreement,Al Kaabi, said: "This agreement is a milestone in Qatar's quest for energy security and sustainability, and a reflection of our commitment to meeting the growing demand for energy in with the highest standards of efficiency and environmental responsibility. This initiative is a testament to the strong cooperation between the public and private sectors, who are working together to develop the efficiency of the national electricity grid and to increase its capacity to accommodate renewable energy sources, ensuring a sustainable electricity supply to various vital sectors."

In this context, Eng Al Theyab said: "We thank all efforts that led to the signing of this agreement between Kahramaa and QEWC, which reflects our joint commitment to supporting the energy sector and achieving our goal in Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy. The project is an important addition to our projects aimed at integrating renewable energy into the energy mix and is a pivotal step towards a sustainable energy future."

On his part, Eng Al Hajri stated: "We, at Qatar Electricity and Water Company, are pleased to sign this agreement, and are proud to collaborate with Kahramaa in developing the peak units project, which will play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for energy in Qatar while adhering to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all partners and colleagues who contributed to this agreement, and we look forward to implementing this project according to the specified timeline." Through this project, Kahramaa reaffirms its commitment to developing and modernizing the electrical energy sector in line with the State’s aspirations to achieve sustainable development and enhance energy security.

