DOHA: H.H. the Emir opf Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call from President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron.

During the call, the two sides discussed regional developments in light of the ongoing Iranian attacks targeting the State of Qatar, and their repercussions on regional and international security and stability, according to Qatar News Agency.

They also exchanged views on the impact of the escalation on global energy supplies, underscoring the importance of strengthening international efforts to ensure their stability and continued flow.

He further stressed the importance of de-escalation, particularly given its implications for global energy security.

The two sides also discussed developments in Lebanon and emphasised the need to intensify efforts to reduce tensions and enhance stability in the region.



