Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly launched the Egypt Climate and Environmental Investment, an interactive bilingual platform that provides an overview of Egypt’s investment ecosystem, green economy opportunities, and climate resilience.

The launch took place on Tuesday during the first edition of Egypt’s Climate and Environmental Investment Forum, held under the patronage of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and organized by the Ministry of Environment, in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

The forum was attended by several ministers, officials, heads of economic and regulatory bodies, and leaders of major companies operating in various economic sectors. Minister of Environment Yasmin Fouad presented Egypt’s National Climate Strategy 2050, investment and innovation opportunities in environmental sectors and the support provided by the ministry to environmental investors.

Fouad explained that the online platform serves as a gateway for business leaders, developers, financiers, investors, and supporting institutions, offering preliminary economic feasibility studies and promising investment opportunities in sectors such as waste management, sustainable energy, eco-tourism, bio-based industries, agriculture, and food production.

The platform also serves as a comprehensive source of market data, climate and environmental studies, and information about green financial facilities provided by Egyptian and international financial institutions. Moreover, the platform acts as a direct communication channel with the Ministry of Environment and the Climate and Environmental Investment Unit (CLEIU) to empower investors and stakeholders to receive support and services for their projects.

Fouad said that the forum would be organized annually to become the main event for presenting investment opportunities to the private sector, to increase green investments. She added that hosting the forum was part of the ministry’s commitment to achieving the goals of the Sustainable Development Strategy (Egypt Vision 2030), which included protecting natural resources, transforming environmental challenges into investment opportunities, promoting the circular green economy concept, and enhancing the private sector’s contribution to the economy. She said that this would result in sustainable economic development and more job opportunities.

