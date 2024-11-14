ABU DHABI - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi – KEZAD Group and UAE-based Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing have signed a 50-year land lease agreement for the establishment of their state-of-the-art steel pipe bending plant in KEZAD A (KEZAD Al Ma’mourah) to serve clients across a number of industries.

To be developed with AED100 million in investment by Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing, the plant spanning 18,000 square metres will make use of advanced induction-bending technology to manufacture and deliver high-quality precision-engineered pipe bending solutions for oil and gas, construction, petrochemicals, power, automotive, aerospace and shipbuilding industries.

The facility is slated to start operations soon and will operate with the highest standards of quality and safety, adhering to international safety codes for mechanical equipment.

Pipetec is united with KEZAD in following environmental guidelines in their manufacturing practices to ensure minimal environmental impact.

The partnership with KEZAD is reflective of a shared vision of building resilient systems for manufacturing with a commitment to setting standards in innovation and sustainability.

Mansoor Al Marar, VP of Industrial Business Development at KEZAD Group, said, “Being a strategic enabler of Abu Dhabi’s industrial goals, KEZAD has been steadily encouraging the growth of local manufacturing. Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing is a Made-in-UAE company, and like KEZAD Group, they are an advocate of the ambitious national Make-it-in-the-Emirates programme. Together, we are proud partners in taking this initiative forward.

KEZAD envisions a future built on innovative measures for sustainable industrial development, and with Pipetec Solutions’ commitment to sustainability, we are one step closer to achieving this goal. We hope this partnership continues to deliver and becomes a driver of growth for the economy.”

Heena Kalantri, Director of Pipetec Solutions Manufacturing, said, “We are thrilled to partner with KEZAD Group to establish our state-of-the-art only hot induction pipe-bending facility with the capability of bends from 4-inch diameter to 80-inch diameter over two production lines.

This collaboration aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainability, and we are excited to contribute to the UAE’s industrial growth. Our advanced induction-bending technology will enable us to deliver high-quality, precision-engineered solutions to our clients across various industries, ensuring efficiency and strength in every project.”