Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has signed a strategic contract with Abraj Energy Services for the provision of hydraulic fracturing services, reinforcing its commitment to maximising hydrocarbon recovery, enhancing operational performance and strengthening local content.

Hydraulic fracturing remains a critical enabler of PDO’s upstream operations, directly supporting production optimisation and unlocking complex, previously inaccessible reserves, reported Oman News Agency.

Through this contract, Abraj Energy Services will deploy advanced fracturing technologies, including optimised proppant and gelling systems, to deliver efficient, high-performance solutions aligned with PDO’s production objectives.

Dr Aflah Al Hadhrami, PDO Managing Director, stated: “This partnership with Abraj Energy Services brings us closer to maximising value from our assets while strengthening national capabilities and reinforcing our leading role in advancing local content in Oman. Hydraulic fracturing is essential to unlocking Oman’s hydrocarbon potential, and working with a capable national partner enables us to deliver efficient, sustainable production.”

Al Hadhrami added: “We are equally committed to developing Omani companies into national champions. This contract reflects our continued efforts to empower local players, enhance their technical capabilities, and position them to compete regionally and internationally.”

Saif Al Hamhami, CEO of Abraj Energy Services, said: “We are particularly pleased to have been awarded this upgraded contract by PDO, which expands our scope of work and enables us to participate in technically advanced and high-end fracturing operations. This award is a strong endorsement of PDO’s confidence in Abraj’s ability to consistently deliver high quality, reliable services.”

He added that this move highlights Abraj’s operational strength, reinforces its position in unlocking hydrocarbon reserves, and supports the Company’s long-term growth in a competitive market.

Abraj, he affirmed, remains committed to fostering lasting partnerships and delivering value across the energy sector.

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