Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman’s total electricity generation increased by 6.6 percent to reach 41,591.2 gigawatts per hour at the end of November 2023 compared to 39,030.5 gigawatts per hour during the same period in 2022.

Statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that the governorates of North and South Al Batinah and Al Dhahirah recorded a total generation of 26,542 gigawatts per hour, while the Al Dakhiliyah Governorate recorded the highest increase in electricity generation by 96.9 percent, reaching 164.4 gigawatts per hour.

Total electricity generation in Muscat Governorate increased by 55.2 percent, reaching 560.3 gigawatts per hour, and Dhofar Governorate saw electricity generation rose by 13.5 percent, reaching 4,362.1 gigawatts per hour.

The total electricity generation in the North and South Al Sharqiyah Governorates increased by 8.5 percent to reach 9,321.1 gigawatts per hour, while the total electricity generation in the Al Wusta Governorate decreased by 28.1 percent, reaching 187.4 gigawatts per hour and in the Musandam Governorate, the total electricity generation increased by 6.2 percent, recording 453.9 gigawatts per hour.

Statistics indicated that the Sultanate of Oman’s net electricity generation until the end of November 2023 increased by 6.8 percent to reach 40,344.6 gigawatts per hour.

On the other hand, statistics showed that the total amount of water produced in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 1.8 percent to reach 478.182 million cubic metres by the end of November 2023, compared to 469.899 million cubic metres in the same period in 2022.

